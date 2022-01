British PM: Health service under strain, but no new measures

Johnson’s government removed almost all coronavirus restrictions in July, but last month reversed course and triggered its “Plan B” for England — ordering face coverings be worn in indoor public places, requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter nightclubs and asking people to work from home if they can.

Johnson on Monday urged people to adhere to those rules and get a booster vaccination shot, as the government seeks to shore up staffing shortages.

“So do all the things that I’ve said, make sure we follow a Plan B, get boosted but also help the NHS with their staffing requirements, and we’re looking at what we can do to move people into those areas that are particularly badly affected," he said.

But Johnson appeared to rule out any tightening of measures in coming days.

“I think the way forward for the country as a whole is to continue with the path that we’re on. We’ll will keep everything under review," he said.

“The mixture of things that we’re doing at the moment is, I think, the right one."

Earlier, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi told the BBC that data from London, which has seen surging infection rates in recent weeks, appear to show a “plateauing” of rates, but he added, "we are seeing leakage into the over-50s in terms of infections, and it’s generally the over-50s who end up with severe infection and hospitalization.”

___

Caption Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, visits a vaccination hub in the at Stoke Mandeville Stadium in Aylesbury, England, Monday Jan. 3, 2022, as the booster vaccination programme continues. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP) Credit: Steve Parsons Caption Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, visits a vaccination hub in the at Stoke Mandeville Stadium in Aylesbury, England, Monday Jan. 3, 2022, as the booster vaccination programme continues. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP) Credit: Steve Parsons Credit: Steve Parsons

