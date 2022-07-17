British Open | A soggy start to final day at British Open

A gray sky and light rain greets the final day of the British Open at St. Andrews, though it's not expected to stick around by the time Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland tee off.

They are tied for the lead at 16-under par. McIlroy is trying to win his second claret jug and his first major in eight years. Hovland is trying to win his first major, and a first for Norway.