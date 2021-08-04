springfield-news-sun logo
X

British navy group: Hijackers have left vessel off UAE coast

The oil tanker Mercer Street, which came under attack last week off Oman, is seen moored off Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The British navy warned of a "potential hijack" of another ship off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in the Gulf of Oman on Tuesday, though the circumstances remain unclear. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)
The oil tanker Mercer Street, which came under attack last week off Oman, is seen moored off Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The British navy warned of a "potential hijack" of another ship off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in the Gulf of Oman on Tuesday, though the circumstances remain unclear. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)

Credit: Jon Gambrell

Credit: Jon Gambrell

Nation & World | Updated 2 minutes ago
The British navy says hijackers who boarded a vessel off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in the Gulf of Oman have left the ship, without elaborating

FUJAIRAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The British navy says the hijackers who boarded a vessel off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in the Gulf of Oman have left the targeted ship, without elaborating.

The notice on Wednesday came after the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations warned of a “potential hijack" under unclear circumstances underway the night before. The group reported that the “incident (is) complete." It did not provide further details.

It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the attempted ship hijack, or what ship was targeted. Shipping authority Lloyd’s List and maritime intelligence firm Dryad Global had both identified the seized vessel as Panama-flagged asphalt tanker Asphalt Princess. The vessel’s owner, listed as Emirati free zone-based Glory International, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The event unfolded amid heightened tensions between Iran and the West over Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers and as commercial shipping in the region has found itself caught in the crosshairs. Most recently, the U.S., the U.K. and Israel have blamed Iran for a drone attack on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman that killed two people. Iran has denied involvement.

A ship in the Gulf of Oman may have been a hijacking target Tuesday. (AP Graphic)
A ship in the Gulf of Oman may have been a hijacking target Tuesday. (AP Graphic)

Credit: Kevin S. Vineys

Credit: Kevin S. Vineys

A fisherman brings his boat in after casting his nets in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The British navy warned of a "potential hijack" of another ship off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in the Gulf of Oman near Fujairah on Tuesday, though the circumstances remain unclear. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)
A fisherman brings his boat in after casting his nets in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The British navy warned of a "potential hijack" of another ship off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in the Gulf of Oman near Fujairah on Tuesday, though the circumstances remain unclear. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)

Credit: Jon Gambrell

Credit: Jon Gambrell

A fisherman casts his nets off Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The British navy warned of a "potential hijack" of another ship off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in the Gulf of Oman near Fujairah on Tuesday, though the circumstances remain unclear. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)
A fisherman casts his nets off Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The British navy warned of a "potential hijack" of another ship off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in the Gulf of Oman near Fujairah on Tuesday, though the circumstances remain unclear. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)

Credit: Jon Gambrell

Credit: Jon Gambrell

An Emirati Coast Guard vessel patrols off Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The British navy warned of a "potential hijack" of another ship off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in the Gulf of Oman near Fujairah on Tuesday, though the circumstances remain unclear. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)
An Emirati Coast Guard vessel patrols off Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The British navy warned of a "potential hijack" of another ship off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in the Gulf of Oman near Fujairah on Tuesday, though the circumstances remain unclear. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)

Credit: Jon Gambrell

Credit: Jon Gambrell

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top