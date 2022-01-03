British govt rushing tests to schools so classes can reopen

“The availability of teachers and support staff is also a key pressure point for schools this term as the number of COVID cases continue to increase," Roach said.

Zahawi addressed the issue Monday, saying the government continues to monitor staff absences amid the pandemic. He told Sky that absenteeism was around 8% last year. "If that rises further then we look at things like merging classes, teaching in bigger numbers,” he said.

Zahawi also told Sky that he hoped guidance that secondary school children should wear masks in the classroom again would not be in place "for a day longer than we need it."

Children returned to schools on Monday in several parts of Germany, where patchy testing and reporting over the holiday period means that the level of infections was somewhat uncertain.

In Berlin, one of the states where schools reopened, the local education minister said daily testing for children will be carried out this week. But Astrid-Sabine Busse told RBB Inforadio that current plans call for that to be reduced to three tests per week after that.

Testing “is already an absolute routine at school, before classes, and we want to keep it,” she said.

In the eastern state of Thuringia, which had Germany’s highest infection rate in recent weeks, children will start off the new term learning from home for at least two days. From Wednesday onward, schools will decide themselves whether to stick to online learning, bring children back to the classroom or work with a mixture of the two.

The federal education minister, Bettina Stark-Watzinger, tweeted that face-to-face teaching “is a question of equal opportunities. We must do everything to keep schools open.”

In France, children returned to classes Monday after a two-week holiday that saw infections soar throughout the country.

The Dutch caretaker government was meeting Monday to decide whether children will be allowed back to classrooms next week after a holiday that was extended to three weeks as part of a nationwide lockdown that is set to continue until Jan. 14.

The Dutch lockdown led to reductions in infection rates in recent weeks, but numbers have begun climbing again with the omicron variant now dominant in the Netherlands.

