British government reduces stake in bailed-out bank NatWest to below 40%

In a statement Monday, the Treasury said it had sold shares in NatWest that are valued at 1.3 billion pounds ($1.6 billion). As a result of the latest sale, its stake in the bank has fallen below 40%.

“Today’s sale is another major milestone in returning NatWest to full private ownership as promised," said Andrew Griffith, economic secretary to the Treasury. “The government has now sold well over half of its shareholding.”