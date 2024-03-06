British governing party announces tax cuts that it hopes can lift ailing election fortunes

He promised to cut national insurance costs, which workers pay to qualify for a state pension, still further "so we truly make work pay." But he made no mention of reducing the basic rate of income tax, which would have benefited retirees and savers — to the likely disappointment of many of his Conservative peers who are nervous about losing their seats in the upcoming election.

Poll after poll show the Conservatives suffering a historic defeat to the main opposition Labour Party.

Labour leader Keir Starmer challenged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to call an election for May 2, while describing the budget statement as the "last desperate act of a party that has failed."

The election has to take place by January 2025 but could in theory happen in May. Hunt's boss, Sunak, will ultimately decide when the election will take place as their party tries to retain control of government, which they have held since 2010.

Hunt told Parliament that the British economy withstood the coronavirus pandemic and a sharp spike in energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which sent inflation soaring and prompted the Bank of England to raise interest rates aggressively.

“We can now help families not just with temporary cost-of-living support but with permanent cuts in taxation,” Hunt said. “We do this to give much-needed help in challenging times. But also because Conservatives know lower tax means higher growth. And higher growth means more opportunity, more prosperity and more funding for our precious public services.”

In addition to the cut in national insurance, Hunt announced other potentially voter-friendly moves, including freezing taxes on alcohol and gas at the pump and raising the amount of money individuals can earn before they have to pay back a child benefit they receive from the state.

The tax giveaway will be partly paid for by keeping a lid on spending for already cash-starved public services as well as a series of tax increases to take effect at different times over the coming years.

Those tax hikes will affect business class airfares, vapes and oil and natural gas producers, who enjoyed a windfall after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent energy prices soaring.

Hunt also abolished “non-domiciled” tax status, which allows some wealthy individuals to avoid paying U.K. taxes. That announcement could be perceived as an attempt to blindside Labour, which has been calling for its abolition.

Sunak and Hunt have restored a measure of economic stability after the short-lived premiership of Liz Truss, which foundered after a series of unfunded tax cuts roiled financial markets and sent borrowing costs surging.

Truss' premiership is one of the main reasons Labour is so far ahead in the polls. In his response to the budget, Labour leader Starmer referenced her when accusing the government of being blind to the harsh economic reality facing millions of people.

“As the captain of the Titanic and the former prime minister herself might have said: Iceberg? What iceberg?” he said.

Starmer said the Conservatives had delivered falling living standards, a smaller economy than when Sunak took office in late 2022 and despite Wednesday's measures, the highest tax burden for 70 years following the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades.

“That is their record, it is still their record, give with one hand and take even more with the other — and nothing they do between now and the election will change that,” he said.

AP writer Jill Lawless in London contributed to this report.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

