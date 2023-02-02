British Gas sorry its agents broke into customers' homes

Britain’s energy regulator, Ofgem, said it was investigating what it called “extremely serious allegations.”

Centrica chief executive Chris O’Shea said that “protecting vulnerable customers is an absolute priority and we have clear processes and policies to ensure we manage customer debt carefully and safely.”

“The allegations around our third-party contractor Arvato are unacceptable and we immediately suspended their warrant activity,” he said.

Arvato Financial Solutions said it “acts compliantly at all times in accordance with the regulatory requirements in the areas in which we are operationally active.”

“We treat customers with whom we come into contact with respect and assess their individual needs at the time of our visit,” the company said in a statement. “If there has been any verbal or any other type of misconduct by individual employees, we deeply regret it.”

Simon Francis, coordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, said that the report showed the need for “a formal inquiry into the prepayment meters scandal and the role of the courts in enabling this practice.”

Domestic energy bills in Britain skyrocketed after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine nearly a year ago, and resulting Western sanctions on Moscow sent global oil and gas prices soaring. Wholesale gas prices have since fallen back, but critics say energy firms aren't passing the benefit on to customers. Shell reported Thursday that its annual profits doubled to a record high of $39.9 billion last year.

The U.K. government has given households at least 400 pounds ($500) off their energy bills for six months, but the support is due to be scaled back in April.