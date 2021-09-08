British education minister admits mixing up Black sportsmen

There is widespread speculation that Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson will demote Williamson soon as part of a wider government reshuffling.

Neither Rashford nor Itoje made much of the gaffe, both opting to showcase their good humor.

Rashford, who is from Manchester, said in a tweet alongside a crying laughing emoji: "Accent could have been a giveaway.”

Itoje, who is from London, said on Twitter that as a result of recent speculation he thought it necessary to confirm he was not Rashford: "And whilst we are here my name is not Mario either!! Just a simple Maro Itoje will do ...”

Not everyone saw the funny side.

David Lammy, justice spokesman for the opposition Labour Party, called Williamson's mistake “appalling."

“You must be the most ignorant, clueless and incapable Education Secretary in the U.K.’s history," he said on Twitter.