Britain's leading business lobby group sets out proposals for change after misconduct allegations

It also hired ethics consultancy Principia Advisory to examine its culture. Principia concluded that the CBI's culture “under-prioritized people management skills,” but rejected blanket descriptions of it as being “toxic” or “misogynistic.”

“Blanket descriptions of the CBI’s culture being toxic are not correct, but we have work to do to embed a consistent set of values for all of our staff,” new director-general Rain Newton-Smith said.

Among the measures proposed, the CBI said that it plans to speed up the hunt for a successor to its president and promised a “refreshed board" and the creation of a new People and Culture subcommittee of the board. It said it will also establish an external expert Culture Advisory Committee and bolster its internal training and communications.

At the special meeting next week, the CBI's members will be asked to vote on the question: “Do the changes we have made — and the commitments we have set out — to reform our governance, culture, and purpose give you the confidence you need to support the CBI?”

Failure to get the motion through could spell the demise of the organization, which was established in 1965 to ensure business's voice is heard within the government.

“We need a strong voice of business, backed by a depth of economic analysis and insights from across the whole economy and entire country," said Newton-Smith.