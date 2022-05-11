Britain pledges to defend Sweden if attacked

Should Sweden and Finland apply, there will be an interim period lasting from when an application has been handed in until all 30 NATO members’ parliaments have ratified it. The two Nordic countries are expected to announce their positions on NATO membership in the coming days.

Johnson also offered during his one-day visit to increase the deployments of British troops and military assets to the region.

He met with Andersson in Harpsund, the country retreat of Swedish prime ministers, which is located about 90 kilometers (55 miles) southwest of Stockholm.

Britain is already present in the Baltic Sea areas with the Joint Expeditionary Force, which consists of 10 Northern European nations: the United Kingdom, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands and Norway.

In 2017, Sweden and Finland joined the British-led military rapid reaction force, which is designed to be more flexible and respond more quickly than the larger NATO alliance. It uses NATO standards and doctrine, so it can operate in conjunction with NATO, U.N. or other multinational coalitions. Fully operational since 2018, the force has held a number of exercises both independently and in cooperation with NATO.

Caption Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, right, welcomes British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Swedish Prime Minister's summer residence in Harpsund, Sweden, Wednesday May 11, 2022. Johnson is on a one-day visit to Sweden and Finland. (Christine Olsson/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Christine Olsson Credit: Christine Olsson Caption Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, right, welcomes British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Swedish Prime Minister's summer residence in Harpsund, Sweden, Wednesday May 11, 2022. Johnson is on a one-day visit to Sweden and Finland. (Christine Olsson/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Christine Olsson Credit: Christine Olsson

