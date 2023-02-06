Brignone wins worlds combined race after Shiffrin straddles

“I'm skiing good. I came here like really no stress and I said: ‘I can enjoy,’" Brignone added.

Wendy Holdener had the fastest slalom time as the two-time world champion from Switzerland climbed from 13th after the opening run to win silver, 1.62 seconds behind Brignone. Bronze went to Ricarda Haaser of Austria.

The combined event adds the results of a super-G run and a slalom run.

Shiffrin was competing in her first major event since failing to win a medal in six starts at last year’s Beijing Olympics. It’s the first time since the Olympics that Shiffrin failed finish a run of a technical race.

Shiffrin was the defending champion in the combined event. She has won six world titles and 11 medals overall in total from 13 previous starts at world championships.

