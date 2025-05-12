Bright auroras on Jupiter are captured by Webb Space Telescope

New images from the James Webb Space Telescope reveal that Jupiter’s dazzling auroras are hundreds of times brighter than those seen on Earth
By CHRISTINA LARSON – Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jupiter's dazzling auroras are hundreds of times brighter than those seen on Earth, new images from the James Webb Space Telescope reveal.

The solar system's largest planet displays striking dancing lights when high-energy particles from space collide with atoms of gas in the atmosphere near its magnetic poles, similar to how the northern lights are triggered on Earth.

But Jupiter's version has much greater intensity, according to an international team of scientists who analyzed the photos from Webb taken on Christmas in 2023.

Webb previously captured Neptune's glowing auroras in the best detail yet, many decades after they were first faintly detected during a flyby of the Voyager 2 spacecraft.

