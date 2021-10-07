Bridgewater returns to practice four days after concussion

“I did” hear back “and I'm not sure I'm supposed to share it with you, but you can figure it out,” Fangio said, smiling.

Backup Drew Lock, who lost his starting job to Bridgewater in training camp, was ineffective in his first appearance as a backup. Denver punted on his first four series and he threw an end zone interception with 3 seconds left on his final drive.

Lock locked in on receiver Courtland Sutton and never saw running back Javonte Williams wide open over the middle. Cornerback Anthony Averett, one of three defenders around Sutton, picked off the pass thrown toward the left corner of the end zone.

That takeaway allowed the Ravens to run the ball one more time instead of taking a knee, and Lamar Jackson's 5-yard rush put Baltimore over 100 yards on the ground for a record-tying 43rd consecutive game.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio and Ravens coach John Harbaugh exchanged digs in a public spat the following day.

The Broncos (3-1) visit the Steelers (1-3) Sunday.

