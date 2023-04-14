Bridges gets multigame suspension for domestic violence

The NBA conducted its own investigation into the matter, saying in a release that it reviewed all available materials and interviewing numerous third-party witnesses and the parties involved. The league also said it consulted with a group of domestic violence experts who provide the league with guidance.

The NBA said in the news release that “the 30-game suspension is based on all facts and circumstances of this matter and considers the conduct and its result, as well as the outcome of the criminal matter, among other factors.”

As a restricted free agent, Bridges can sign an offer sheet with another team but the Hornets would have the option to match. The Hornets did not immediately have a comment on the suspension.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports