Bridge collapses in Beijing but no casualties reported

BEIJING (AP) — A bridge collapsed in Beijing’s northeastern Shunyi District, according to authorities and images circulating on social media.
There were no casualties immediately reported, the Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport wrote on the social media platform Weibo.
Parts of the bridge were damaged after a fire broke out Wednesday morning, the commission said. Traffic was stopped in both directions, and the fire was later put out. Authorities were investigating its cause.
