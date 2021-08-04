Brews' Axford out for year after 1 game; Lauer on COVID list

The NL Central-leading Brewers acquired Axford on Monday and used him in the ninth inning of a 6-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. That's when Axford's elbow started giving him problems.

Lauer started Monday’s game and threw five shutout innings to continue his solid season. He has allowed just five runs over his last 31 1/3 innings but now must sit out at least 10 days due to his positive test.

Counsell said Lauer isn’t experiencing symptoms.

Lauer joins All-Star closer Josh Hader, relievers Jake Cousins, Jandel Gustave and Hunter Strickland, outfielder Christian Yelich and first baseman Keston Hiura on the COVID-19 injured list. Gustave is on there due to contact tracing. The rest tested positive.

Yelich could return in time for this weekend’s series with the San Francisco Giants.

“I’m looking forward to the day when we can get these guys back, for sure,” Counsell said.

The Brewers added right-handed pitcher Sal Romano to the active roster after claiming him off waivers from the New York Yankees.

