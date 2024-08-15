Brewers' outfielder Christian Yelich to have season-ending back surgery

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich will have season-ending back surgery

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By STEVE MEGARGEE – Associated Press
Updated 58 minutes ago
X

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich will have season-ending back surgery.

The Brewers released a statement Thursday with Yelich saying he had made the decision “after careful consideration and consultation with medical personnel.” Dr. Brandon Rebholz will perform the surgery Friday in Milwaukee.

The 32-year-old Yelich hasn't played since being removed from a game on July 23.

The 2018 NL MVP earned his third All-Star Game selection this year. He was batting .315 with a .406 on-base percentage, 11 homers, 42 RBIs and 21 steals in 73 games despite dealing with the back issue that had landed him on the injured list twice.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

In Other News
1
Police arrest 4 suspects in killing of former 'General Hospital' actor...
2
Trump says he’s ‘entitled to personal attacks’ as he hammers Harris on...
3
Harris zeroes in on high food and housing prices as inflation plays a...
4
Matthew Perry's assistant among 5 people, including 2 doctors, charged...
5
Australian breaker Rachael Gunn says ridicule of her Olympic...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top