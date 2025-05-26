Brewers demote Logan Henderson despite his success as team anticipates return of other pitchers

Henderson has compiled a 3-0 record and a 1.71 ERA over his first four career starts this season. He became the first pitcher in franchise history to win his first three major league games and the first in the majors’ modern era to start his career with a win in three consecutive appearances while striking out seven or more batters in each game.

Henderson leads the Brewers starting staff in ERA and in strikeouts per nine innings (12.4).

Manager Pat Murphy said “the kid has been so good,” but with the Brewers expecting the return of two other key rotation members, the timing is right to send him down.

“Quite frankly, for some of these young guys, get a blow. Get a rest,” Murphy said. “They’re just not machines.”

Along with Hall, the Brewers expect the return of José Quintana, who has been out with a left shoulder impingement, and Brandon Woodruff, a former top-of-the rotation starter and two-time All-Star who hasn’t pitched in the majors since September 2023 after undergoing major shoulder surgery.

Woodruff appeared set to rejoin the rotation earlier this month but his rehab was temporarily stalled by right ankle tendinitis.

“We’re going to need starters,” Murphy said. “We have to keep guys on schedule. We’ve got Woody coming back. We’ve got Quintana coming back. We need pitching. We have to preserve as many of these guys as we can. To preserve them, the best thing is to keep these guys built up. If they are not going to be in the major league rotation, then make sure they go down and get their pitches in.”

Henderson made an immediate splash after being called up in April. In his major league debut against the Athletics on April 20, he gave up three hits and one run over six innings while walking one and striking out nine.

He pitched five innings on Sunday against the Pirates in Pittsburgh, giving up five hits and one run while walking two and striking out six. In doing so, Henderson became only the second pitcher since 1901 to strike out at least six and allow two or fewer runs in each of his first four career starts in the majors.

“He wasn’t quite as sharp yesterday, but he’s been so good,” Murphy said. “He’s handled it so well. The conversation about going down. He totally understands how this works. (Henderson said) just know I’m going to go down there and work my tail off. The kid’s a delight to have around.”

Murphy deemed Henderson’s unexpected demotion as “solid thinking” and said the 23-year-old righty likely will be on an innings limit this season.

“There’s concern,” Murphy said. “He’s had injury history.”

Hall, who is cleared from injury, had been sidelined since spring training with a left lat strain.

“With the past two years having the injury bug, I’m itching every day to get back on the field,” Hall said.

