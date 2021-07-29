Brewers add All-Star 3B Escobar in trade with Diamondbacks

Escobar is in the final year of a three-year, $21 million contract. The Diamondbacks had been expected to deal him for weeks.

The trade is among a handful that the D-backs have already made this season in an effort to rebuild their roster. They've also dealt outfielder Tim Locastro to the Yankees and catcher Stephen Vogt. More deals are expected before Friday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline.

The Diamondbacks acquired outfielder Cooper Hummel and infielder Alberto Ciprian from the Brewers. The 26-year-old Hummel is hitting .254 with six homers in Triple-A. The 18-year-old Ciprian was playing in rookie ball this year.

“Where we stand right now, over the next two months, this is about acquiring as much talent as we can to continue to build forward from this point,” Hazen said.

