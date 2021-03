Breonna Taylor's death: A push to limit no-knock warrants

It also would require officers to take additional steps in order to obtain warrants in the limited circumstances they are allowed. Judges also would be required to sign legibly when approving them.

The House amended the bill, including to allow regular officers in less populated counties to execute warrants if a special response team is not available.

The Senate concurred with the amended version.

Rep. John Blanton, a former state police officer who filed the floor amendment, insisted that the amendment helped rural police departments that lack the same resources and personnel as those in urban and suburban areas.

“What we don’t want to do is have an emergency situation, and a rural area where a special response team may not be able to get to it in time to execute one of these,” he said.

In the Taylor case, a grand jury indicted one officer on wanton endangerment charges in September for shooting into a neighbor’s apartment. But no officers were charged in connection with her death. That was based in part on the presentation of Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who recommended no charges against the officers who shot into Taylor’s apartment.

Although police had a no-knock warrant, they said they knocked and announced their presence before entering Taylor’s apartment, a claim some witnesses have disputed. No drugs were found in Taylor’s apartment.

Some Democratic lawmakers said they cast their vote for the legislation reluctantly, wishing that the Republican-dominated House had advanced another proposal that sought a complete ban on no-knock warrants.

That other proposal, from Rep. Attica Scott, was brought up for discussion earlier this month in committee but was not voted on.

Rep. Reginald Meeks, a Democrat from Louisville, said that while he would have liked to vote for the bill, he felt the measure did not do enough to hold law enforcement officers accountable and prevent police brutality.

“I cannot go home and talk to my brothers and my sister and say that we’ve done something that’s going to help save lives,” he said.

If signed into law, the legislation would not interfere with Louisville’s local ban on all no-knock warrants.

Three other states have prohibited the practice. Virginia passed a ban on all no-knock warrants last year. The warrants are also not permitted under Oregon and Florida state law.

Kentucky State Rep. Chris Fugate addresses his fellow Representatives on Ky. Senate Bill 4, an act relating to warrants authorizing entry without notice during the final day of the State Legislature at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Kentucky State Representatives John Blanton, left, and Jason Nemes talk during a discussion on Ky. Senate Bill 4, an act relating to warrants authorizing entry without notice on the final day of the Legislature at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Kentucky State Rep. Daniel Elliott speaks to his fellow House members on Ky. Senate Bill 4, an act relating to warrants authorizing entry without notice on the last day of the legislature at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Kentucky Speaker of the House David Osborne looks out over the House chambers during a discussion on Ky. Senate Bill 4, an act relating to warrants authorizing entry without notice at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley