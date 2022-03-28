Brazil's education minister resigns amid evangelical scandal

The Supreme Court has authorized prosecutors to investigate. The Federal Police are also investigating the accusations.

Ribeiro denied any wrongdoing in a statement. He also said he had informed police and prosecutors about suspicions of corruption of members of his ministry since August.

“There are four foundations that guide me: God, family, honor and my country," Ribeiro said, adding that he was leaving the job so Bolsonaro's administration was not tainted by accusations.

“I make this decision with a broken heart. I appreciate the truth and I know there needs to be time for truth to be reached,” he said.