Brazilian President Bolsonaro hospitalized in Sao Paulo

FILE - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during a joint press conference Paraguay's president at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Nov. 24, 2021. Bolsonaro was taken to a Sao Paulo hospital early Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, with a suspected intestinal obstruction, the country’s media reported. (AP Photo/Raul Spinasse, File)
FILE - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during a joint press conference Paraguay's president at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Nov. 24, 2021. Bolsonaro was taken to a Sao Paulo hospital early Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, with a suspected intestinal obstruction, the country’s media reported. (AP Photo/Raul Spinasse, File)

Credit: Raul Spinasse

Nation & World
Updated 33 minutes ago
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is in a Sao Paulo hospital for tests after experiencing abdominal discomfort

SAO PAULO, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was taken to a Sao Paulo hospital for tests early Monday after experiencing abdominal discomfort, the government said.

Bolsonaro is “doing well” and further information will be provided later in a medical bulletin, a government statement published by the Globo media outlet said.

Bolsonaro returned to the financial capital during the night from a New Year break on the coast and was immediately taken to Hospital Vila Nova Star, according to Globo.

Globo quoted Bolsonaro’s doctor, Antônio Luiz Macedo, as saying Bolsonaro had stomach pains.

Macedo operated on Bolsonaro after he was stabbed at a political rally in 2018.

Globo said that Macedo was on holiday in the Bahamas and was waiting for a flight back to Brazil to see Bolsonaro, who reportedly had no public appearances scheduled on Monday.

Since his stabbing during the 2018 presidential election, Bolsonaro has undergone stomach surgery several times.

Last July, he was hospitalized due to a severe case of hiccups.

Press members gather outside Vila Nova Star hospital where Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is hospitalized in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Bolsonaro is at the hospital Monday for tests after experiencing abdominal discomfort and is in stable condition, according to a hospital statement. (AP Photo/Marcelo Chello)

Credit: Marcelo Chello

Press members gather outside Vila Nova Star hospital where Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is hospitalized in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Bolsonaro is at the hospital Monday for tests after experiencing abdominal discomfort and is in stable condition, according to a hospital statement. (AP Photo/Marcelo Chello)
Press members gather outside Vila Nova Star hospital where Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is hospitalized in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Bolsonaro is at the hospital Monday for tests after experiencing abdominal discomfort and is in stable condition, according to a hospital statement. (AP Photo/Marcelo Chello)

