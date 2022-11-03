Brazil's Andrade makes history, wins world gymnastics title

BreakingNews
Nearly finished Marathon gas station sits empty 2 years later; owner works with ODOT
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Rebeca Andrade of Brazil made history at the world gymnastics championships, becoming the first woman from South America to claim the world all-around title following a dynamic performance during Thursday's finals.

Andrade, a silver medalist in the all-around at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, used a dynamic vault in the first rotation to sprint to the lead. The 23-year-old finished with a total of 56.899.

Andrade closed with a flourish, capping her brilliant performance with a floor exercise routine that moved her well clear of silver medalist Shilese Jones of the U.S. Jones finished second at 55.399. Jessica Gadirova of Britain claimed the bronze at 55.199.

Alice Kinsella of Britain was fourth, followed by Ellie Black of Canada in fifth and Jade Carey of the U.S. in sixth.

Andrade came in as the heavy favorite after topping qualifying and didn't disappoint. Two days after Brazil slipped to fourth in the team final, Andrade — who has sustained three separate torn ACL injuries in her career — responded by finishing a climb that began in earnest with her runner-up finish to American Sunisa Lee in Tokyo.

