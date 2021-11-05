Brazilian singer and Latin Grammy winner dies in plane crash

“I refuse to believe, I just refuse,” Brazil soccer star Neymar, who is a friend of Mendonça's, said on Twitter after the news broke. Brazil's government also offered its condolences.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro also used social media to mourn the passing “of one of the greatest artists of her generation.”

“The entire country receives the news in shock,” he said.

Her album “Em Todos os Cantos” album won her the 2019 Latin Grammy for best sertanejo album. She was nominated for the same award this year for her album “Patroas”.

Mendonça was also famous for her romantic songs, often expressing the loss of loved ones.

“You always make me cry, you’re unique and eternal,” said fan Michelle Wisla on Twitter.

Mendonça leaves behind a son, who will turn 2 years old next month.