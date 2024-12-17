Brazilian Santa swaps sleigh for Jet Ski to deliver toys — and joy — to disabled children in Rio

Dozens of children with disability gathered on Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana beach on Tuesday to receive presents — and joy — from the white-bearded man, a joint effort by the city’s firefighters and nonprofit associations
A firefighter dressed as Santa Claus drives a jet ski by Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

By LUCAS DUMPHREYS – Associated Press
Updated Dec 18, 2024
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Santa Claus is coming to town ... on a Jet Ski.

Dozens of children with disability gathered on Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana beach on Tuesday to receive presents — and joy — from the white-bearded man himself, a joint effort by the city's firefighters and nonprofit associations.

Under 27 Celsius degrees (80 Fahrenheit), firefighter sargeant Thiago Carvalho de Paiva wore Santa Claus costumes in tropical Rio, moving through the water as beachgoers cheered.

“We wanted to find a special way for Santa Claus to arrive,” said Renato Grigorovski, a spokesman for Rio’s firefighters' department.

The day began with a show of sniffing dogs displaying their skills and continued through lunch, with popcorn and refreshing acai bowls. The celebration reached its peak when Santa arrived on Jet Ski, making a grand entrance on the shores of Brazil 's postcard city.

But it was not all fun and games for Santa. After delivering presents, De Paiva quickly jumped back into the water to rescue three people who appared to have trouble returning to shore.

None was injured, firefighters said.

Follow AP's coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

A firefighter dressed as Santa Claus drives a jet ski by Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

A firefighter dressed as Santa Claus rescues a man on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

A firefighter dressed as Santa Claus entertains children on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

A firefighter dressed as Santa Claus waves from a jet ski off of Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

