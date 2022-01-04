Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Brazilian doctors rule out surgery for Bolsonaro

FILE - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during a joint press conference Paraguay's president at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Nov. 24, 2021. Bolsonaro was taken to a Sao Paulo hospital early Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, with a suspected intestinal obstruction, the country’s media reported. (AP Photo/Raul Spinasse, File)
caption arrowCaption
FILE - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during a joint press conference Paraguay's president at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Nov. 24, 2021. Bolsonaro was taken to a Sao Paulo hospital early Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, with a suspected intestinal obstruction, the country’s media reported. (AP Photo/Raul Spinasse, File)

Credit: Raul Spinasse

Credit: Raul Spinasse

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Doctors say Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro doesn't require surgery for an intestinal obstruction

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will not require surgery, the medical team caring for him at a Sao Paulo hospital said in a statement Tuesday morning.

Bolsonaro was hospitalized Monday with an intestinal obstruction, which the statement said has been resolved, without providing details. The president will begin a liquid diet, and there isn't yet an expected date for his discharge.

Bolsonaro, 66, has undergone four surgeries stemming from the abdominal stabbing he suffered during a 2018 campaign event.

At the time, he was operated on by Dr. Antônio Luiz Macedo, the same doctor who has treated him since.

caption arrowCaption
Press members gather outside Vila Nova Star hospital where Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is hospitalized in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Bolsonaro is at the hospital Monday for tests after experiencing abdominal discomfort and is in stable condition, according to a hospital statement. (AP Photo/Marcelo Chello)

Credit: Marcelo Chello

Press members gather outside Vila Nova Star hospital where Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is hospitalized in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Bolsonaro is at the hospital Monday for tests after experiencing abdominal discomfort and is in stable condition, according to a hospital statement. (AP Photo/Marcelo Chello)
caption arrowCaption
Press members gather outside Vila Nova Star hospital where Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is hospitalized in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Bolsonaro is at the hospital Monday for tests after experiencing abdominal discomfort and is in stable condition, according to a hospital statement. (AP Photo/Marcelo Chello)

Credit: Marcelo Chello

Credit: Marcelo Chello

caption arrowCaption
A flag-drapped supporter of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, retired professor of history and geography Antonio Ortega, holds a Bible as he arrives to Vila Nova Star hospital to deliver a letter to the president who is hospitalized in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Bolsonaro is at the hospital Monday for tests after experiencing abdominal discomfort and is in stable condition, according to a hospital statement. (AP Photo/Marcelo Chello)

Credit: Marcelo Chello

A flag-drapped supporter of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, retired professor of history and geography Antonio Ortega, holds a Bible as he arrives to Vila Nova Star hospital to deliver a letter to the president who is hospitalized in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Bolsonaro is at the hospital Monday for tests after experiencing abdominal discomfort and is in stable condition, according to a hospital statement. (AP Photo/Marcelo Chello)
caption arrowCaption
A flag-drapped supporter of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, retired professor of history and geography Antonio Ortega, holds a Bible as he arrives to Vila Nova Star hospital to deliver a letter to the president who is hospitalized in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Bolsonaro is at the hospital Monday for tests after experiencing abdominal discomfort and is in stable condition, according to a hospital statement. (AP Photo/Marcelo Chello)

Credit: Marcelo Chello

Credit: Marcelo Chello

In Other News
1
Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia
2
Less than half of GOP say 1/6 was very violent: AP-NORC poll
3
'Mudi'? Try a toy: American Kennel Club adds 2 dog breeds
4
Jan. 6 attack posed loyalty test for Indiana Rep. Greg Pence
5
Puerto Rico battles COVID-19 surge, imposes new measures
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top