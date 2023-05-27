Brazil: UN regional group has endorsed Amazon city to host 2025 climate conference

“It will be a honor for Brazil to welcome representatives from all over the world in a state in our Amazon,” Lula said in a video posted on his social media channels. “I went to COPs in Egypt, in Paris, in Copenhagen, and all people talk about is the Amazon. So I said, ‘Why don’t we go there so you see what the Amazon is like?'”

Brazil's foreign minister, Mauro Vieira, says in the video that the decision was made at the U.N. on May 18. The U.N. has yet to confirm the venue.

Brazil's announcement comes in a week that Lula's administration's environmental governance has faced headwinds from Brazil's congress. Lawmakers by a large majority approved a measure that eroded the environment ministry's authority over construction in forested and coastal areas, as well as other development.

Also this week, the congress is debating whether the state-run oil giant should be allowed to drill off the coast in the Amazon states of Amapa and Para.