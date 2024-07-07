Brazil tops Latvia 94-69, claims spot in Paris Olympics basketball field

Rihards Lomazs scored 15 for Latvia, which got 14 apiece from Rolands Smits and Arturs Zagars.

Brazil will be placed in Group B for the Olympics, with games against France (July 27), Germany (July 30) and Japan (Aug. 2) in the opening stage. The last three spots in the 12-team Olympic field will be decided later Sunday; Croatia visits Greece, Bahamas visits Spain and Lithuania visits Puerto Rico, with the winners of those contests headed to Paris as well.

Already having qualified for the Paris field: the four-time defending gold medalist U.S., France, Germany, Japan, Serbia, South Sudan, Canada and Australia. France qualified as the host nation; the other seven teams on that list qualified based on their finishes at the World Cup last summer.

Following the World Cup, 24 teams were left to compete for the final four slots. They were decided in these winner-take-all qualifiers that started last week.

