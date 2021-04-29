Brazil tops 400,000 virus deaths amid fears of renewed surge

Epidemiologist Wanderson Oliveira, one of the Health Ministry's top officials at the start of the pandemic, said he expects a third wave to hit by mid-June. He told radio station CBN on Tuesday that the country's immunization effort won't prevent a new surge because many people won't receive shots before winter, when indoor gatherings and activities are more common even in the tropical nation.

“Our vaccination is such that in 2022 maybe we will have a much less tragic summer than we did now,” he said, referring to the last few months.

He added he expects limited help from local leaders’ partial shutdowns, which have yielded weaker results than European-style lockdowns. Many Brazilians flouted social distancing recommendations and partial shutdowns even in the throes of the pandemic's peak.

Brazil’s vaccination program, though a far cry from its triumphant campaigns of decades past, has slowed the pace of deaths among the nation’s elderly, according to death certificate data published on Monday. Younger people remain unprotected, and have begun falling ill in far greater numbers as a more transmissible variant circulates in Brazil.

Adding to concerns, Brazil's Health Ministry has repeatedly cut its outlook for vaccines in the short term. The country’s two biggest laboratories are facing supply constraints for imports from producers in China and India, which has become the pandemic's global epicenter.

A family attends the burial service for David Ferreira Gomes, who died from complications related to COVID-19, at the Campo da Esperanca cemetery in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, April 16, 2021. Brazil marked a milestone of 400,000 COVID-19 deaths Thursday, April 29, 2021, the world's second-highest tally, with the majority recorded in just the last four months. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) Credit: Eraldo Peres Credit: Eraldo Peres

FILE - In this March 19, 2021 file photo, a healthcare worker lends against a wall in the corridor of an ICU unit for COVID-19 patients at the Hospital das Clinicas, in Porto Alegre, Brazil. The number of Brazilian states with ICU capacity above 90% has slipped from 17 months ago, according to data from the state-run Fiocruz medical research institute. (AP Photo/Jefferson Bernardes, File) Credit: Jefferson Bernardes Credit: Jefferson Bernardes

FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, cemetery workers work hours past sundown, as they lower the coffin that contain the remains of a COVID-19 victim into a freshly dug grave at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Nighttime burials at Vila Formosa and three other cemeteries in Sao Paulo were suspended Wednesday, April 28, after two weeks of declining deaths. (AP Photo/Nelson Antoine, File) Credit: Nelson Antoine Credit: Nelson Antoine