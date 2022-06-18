springfield-news-sun logo
Brazil: police arrest 3rd suspect in Amazon shooting deaths

Indigenous leader Kamuu Wapichana is backdropped by a banner that show images of missing freelance British journalist Dom Phillips, left, and Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, during a protest asking authorities to expand the search efforts for the two men, in front of the Ministry of Justice in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The search for Pereira and Phillips, who disappeared in a remote area of Brazil’s Amazon continued following the discovery of a backpack, laptop and other personal belongings submerged in a river. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Indigenous leader Kamuu Wapichana is backdropped by a banner that show images of missing freelance British journalist Dom Phillips, left, and Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, during a protest asking authorities to expand the search efforts for the two men, in front of the Ministry of Justice in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The search for Pereira and Phillips, who disappeared in a remote area of Brazil’s Amazon continued following the discovery of a backpack, laptop and other personal belongings submerged in a river. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Nation & World
By DÉBORA ÁLVARES, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Brazil’s federal police say a third suspect in the deaths of British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira has been arrested

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s federal police said Saturday that a third suspect in the deaths of British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira has been arrested. The pair, whose remains were found after they went missing almost two weeks ago, were shot to death, according to an autopsy.

Phillips was shot in the chest and Pereira was shot in the head and the abdomen, police said in a statement. It said the autopsy indicated the use of a “firearm with typical hunting ammunition.”

Police said the third suspect, Jefferson da Silva Lima, known as Pelado da Dinha, turned himself at the police station in Atalaia do Norte in the Amazon.

Police said the suspect will be referred to a custody hearing.

Two other men are already in prison for alleged involvement in the killings: Amarildo Oliveira, known as Pelado, and his brother, Oseney de Oliveira, known as Dos Santos.

Phillips and Pereira were last seen June 5 on their boat on the Itaquai river, near the entrance of the Javari Valley Indigenous Territory, which borders Peru and Colombia.

On Friday, federal police said that human remains found in Brazil’s remote Amazon have been identified as belonging to Phillips, 57.

Additional remains found at the site near the city of Atalaia do Norte were confirmed to belong to Indigenous expert Pereira, 41, according to the police statement on Saturday.

The remains were found on Wednesday, after fisherman Pelado confessed to killing the pair, and took police to the place where he would have buried the bodies. He told officers that he used a firearm to commit the crime.

The remains had arrived in the capital city of Brasilia on Thursday for forensic examinations.

The area where Phillips and Pereira went missing has seen violent conflicts between fishermen, poachers, and government agents.

Federal police officers arrive with recovered human remains believed to be of the Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira of Brazil and freelance reporter Dom Phillips of Britain, at the Federal Police hangar in Brasília, Brazil, Thursday,, June 16, 2022. A federal police investigator said a suspect confessed to fatally shooting Pereira and Phillips in a remote part of the Amazon and took officers to where the bodies were buried. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Federal police officers arrive with recovered human remains believed to be of the Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira of Brazil and freelance reporter Dom Phillips of Britain, at the Federal Police hangar in Brasília, Brazil, Thursday,, June 16, 2022. A federal police investigator said a suspect confessed to fatally shooting Pereira and Phillips in a remote part of the Amazon and took officers to where the bodies were buried. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Federal police officers arrive with recovered human remains believed to be of the Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira of Brazil and freelance reporter Dom Phillips of Britain, at the Federal Police hangar in Brasília, Brazil, Thursday,, June 16, 2022. A federal police investigator said a suspect confessed to fatally shooting Pereira and Phillips in a remote part of the Amazon and took officers to where the bodies were buried. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Guarani Indigenous and human rights activists attend a demonstration in support of British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Perreira, demanding authorities conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to their deaths, and do more to protect indigenous lands against illegal miners, loggers, and fishermen, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Guarani Indigenous and human rights activists attend a demonstration in support of British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Perreira, demanding authorities conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to their deaths, and do more to protect indigenous lands against illegal miners, loggers, and fishermen, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Guarani Indigenous and human rights activists attend a demonstration in support of British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Perreira, demanding authorities conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to their deaths, and do more to protect indigenous lands against illegal miners, loggers, and fishermen, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Guarani Indigenous and human rights activists rally in support of British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Perreira, demanding authorities conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to their deaths, and do more to protect indigenous lands against illegal miners, loggers, and fishermen, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Guarani Indigenous and human rights activists rally in support of British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Perreira, demanding authorities conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to their deaths, and do more to protect indigenous lands against illegal miners, loggers, and fishermen, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Guarani Indigenous and human rights activists rally in support of British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Perreira, demanding authorities conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to their deaths, and do more to protect indigenous lands against illegal miners, loggers, and fishermen, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Guarani Indigenous and human rights activists rally in support of British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Perreira, demanding authorities conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to their deaths, and do more to protect indigenous lands against illegal miners, loggers, and fishermen, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Guarani Indigenous and human rights activists rally in support of British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Perreira, demanding authorities conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to their deaths, and do more to protect indigenous lands against illegal miners, loggers, and fishermen, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Guarani Indigenous and human rights activists rally in support of British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Perreira, demanding authorities conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to their deaths, and do more to protect indigenous lands against illegal miners, loggers, and fishermen, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

A Guarani Indigenous girl has her face painted in preparation for a demonstration in support of British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Perreira, demanding authorities conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to their deaths, and do more to protect indigenous lands against illegal miners, loggers, and fishermen, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

A Guarani Indigenous girl has her face painted in preparation for a demonstration in support of British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Perreira, demanding authorities conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to their deaths, and do more to protect indigenous lands against illegal miners, loggers, and fishermen, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

A Guarani Indigenous girl has her face painted in preparation for a demonstration in support of British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Perreira, demanding authorities conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to their deaths, and do more to protect indigenous lands against illegal miners, loggers, and fishermen, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

A Guarani Indigenous girl has her face painted in preparation for a demonstration in support of British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Perreira, demanding authorities conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to their deaths, and do more to protect indigenous lands against illegal miners, loggers, and fishermen, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

A Guarani Indigenous girl has her face painted in preparation for a demonstration in support of British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Perreira, demanding authorities conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to their deaths, and do more to protect indigenous lands against illegal miners, loggers, and fishermen, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

A Guarani Indigenous girl has her face painted in preparation for a demonstration in support of British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Perreira, demanding authorities conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to their deaths, and do more to protect indigenous lands against illegal miners, loggers, and fishermen, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

An Guarani Indigenous woman paints her partner's face as they prepare for a demonstration in support of British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Perreira, demanding authorities conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to their deaths, and do more to protect indigenous lands against illegal miners, loggers, and fishermen, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

An Guarani Indigenous woman paints her partner's face as they prepare for a demonstration in support of British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Perreira, demanding authorities conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to their deaths, and do more to protect indigenous lands against illegal miners, loggers, and fishermen, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

An Guarani Indigenous woman paints her partner's face as they prepare for a demonstration in support of British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Perreira, demanding authorities conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to their deaths, and do more to protect indigenous lands against illegal miners, loggers, and fishermen, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

