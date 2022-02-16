Brazil mudslides from torrential rains kill at least 38

Gov. Claudio Castro said that he was mustering all the state government's heavy machinery to help dig out the buried area. He told journalists that soldiers were already working in the stricken region, which saw almost more than 900 deaths from heavy rainfall in January 2011.

The state fire department said late Tuesday the area got 25.8 centimeters (just over 10 inches) of rain within three hours Tuesday -- almost as much as during the previous 30 days combined.

Video posted on social media showed cars and houses being dragged away by landslides, and water swirling through Petropolis and neighboring districts. The Globo television network showed houses buried beneath mud in areas firefighters hadn't yet been able to access.

Several streets remained inaccessible Wednesday as cars and household goods piled up, blocking access to higher parts of the city.

“The neighbors came down running and I gave them shelter,” bar owner Emerson Torre, 39, recalled.

But under torrents of water, his roof collapsed. He managed to get his mother and three other people out of the bar in time, but one neighbor and the person's daughter were unable to escape.

“It was like an avalanche, it fell all at once. I’ve never seen anything like it,” Torre told the AP as rescue helicopters hovered overhead. “Every neighbor has lost a loved one, has lost two, three, four members of the same family, kids.”

Petropolis' city hall declared three days of mourning. Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, who is on a trip to Russia, said on Twitter that he instructed his ministers to deliver immediate support to the afflicted.

“May God comfort the family members of the victims,” he wrote.

Southeastern Brazil has been punished with heavy rains since the start of the year, with more than 40 deaths recorded between incidents in Minas Gerais state in early January and Sao Paulo state later the same month.

___

AP reporters David Billers and Diane Jeantet contributed from Rio de Janeiro.

Caption A man carries a dog away from a residential area destroyed by mudslides in Petropolis, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Extremely heavy rains set off mudslides and floods in a mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro state, killing multiple people, authorities reported. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Caption A man carries a dog away from a residential area destroyed by mudslides in Petropolis, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Extremely heavy rains set off mudslides and floods in a mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro state, killing multiple people, authorities reported. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Credit: Silvia Izquierdo

Caption Rescue workers and residents look for victims in an area affected by landslides in Petropolis, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Heavy rains set off mudslides and floods in a mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro state, killing multiple people, authorities reported. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Caption Rescue workers and residents look for victims in an area affected by landslides in Petropolis, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Heavy rains set off mudslides and floods in a mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro state, killing multiple people, authorities reported. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Credit: Silvia Izquierdo

Caption An aerial view shows a neighborhood affected by landslides in Petropolis, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Heavy rains set off mudslides and floods in a mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro state, killing multiple people, authorities reported. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Caption An aerial view shows a neighborhood affected by landslides in Petropolis, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Heavy rains set off mudslides and floods in a mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro state, killing multiple people, authorities reported. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Credit: Silvia Izquierdo

Caption Residents embrace after fatal mudslides destroyed homes in Petropolis, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Extremely heavy rains set off mudslides and floods in a mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro state, killing multiple people, authorities reported. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Caption Residents embrace after fatal mudslides destroyed homes in Petropolis, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Extremely heavy rains set off mudslides and floods in a mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro state, killing multiple people, authorities reported. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Credit: Silvia Izquierdo

Caption Rescue workers and residents search for victims in an area affected by landslides in Petropolis, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Extremely heavy rains set off mudslides and floods in a mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro state, killing multiple people, authorities reported. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Caption Rescue workers and residents search for victims in an area affected by landslides in Petropolis, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Extremely heavy rains set off mudslides and floods in a mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro state, killing multiple people, authorities reported. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Credit: Silvia Izquierdo

Caption Residents embrace as they wait for a report for missing relatives in an area affected by landslides in Petropolis, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Extremely heavy rains set off mudslides and floods in a mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro state, killing multiple people, authorities reported. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Caption Residents embrace as they wait for a report for missing relatives in an area affected by landslides in Petropolis, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Extremely heavy rains set off mudslides and floods in a mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro state, killing multiple people, authorities reported. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Credit: Silvia Izquierdo

Caption Damaged residences are seen after a landslide in Petropolis, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Extremely heavy rains set off mudslides and floods in a mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro state, killing multiple people, authorities reported. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Caption Damaged residences are seen after a landslide in Petropolis, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Extremely heavy rains set off mudslides and floods in a mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro state, killing multiple people, authorities reported. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Credit: Silvia Izquierdo

Caption Rescue workers and residents search for victims in an area affected by landslides in Petropolis, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Extremely heavy rains set off mudslides and floods in a mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro state, killing multiple people, authorities reported. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Caption Rescue workers and residents search for victims in an area affected by landslides in Petropolis, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Extremely heavy rains set off mudslides and floods in a mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro state, killing multiple people, authorities reported. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Credit: Silvia Izquierdo

Caption A resident yells during the search for survivors after fatal mudslides in Petropolis, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Extremely heavy rains set off mudslides and floods in a mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro state, killing multiple people, authorities reported. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Caption A resident yells during the search for survivors after fatal mudslides in Petropolis, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Extremely heavy rains set off mudslides and floods in a mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro state, killing multiple people, authorities reported. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Credit: Silvia Izquierdo

Caption Rescue workers and residents search for victims in an area affected by landslides in Petropolis, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Extremely heavy rains set off mudslides and floods in a mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro state, killing multiple people, authorities reported. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Caption Rescue workers and residents search for victims in an area affected by landslides in Petropolis, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Extremely heavy rains set off mudslides and floods in a mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro state, killing multiple people, authorities reported. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Credit: Silvia Izquierdo

Caption Rescue workers and residents look for victims in an area damaged by landslides in Petropolis, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Extremely heavy rains set off mudslides and floods in a mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro state, killing multiple people, authorities reported. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Caption Rescue workers and residents look for victims in an area damaged by landslides in Petropolis, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Extremely heavy rains set off mudslides and floods in a mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro state, killing multiple people, authorities reported. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Credit: Silvia Izquierdo

Caption Residents and volunteers remove the body of a landslide victim in Petropolis, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Extremely heavy rains set off mudslides and floods in a mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro state, killing multiple people, authorities reported. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Caption Residents and volunteers remove the body of a landslide victim in Petropolis, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Extremely heavy rains set off mudslides and floods in a mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro state, killing multiple people, authorities reported. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Credit: Silvia Izquierdo