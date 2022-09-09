Brazil: man killed by co-worker after argument over election

The killing occurred on Wednesday, the day of Brazil’s independence bicentennial, near the town of Confresa, Mato Grosso state, in Brazil’s central-west region, a stronghold of President Jair Bolsonaro.

The 24-year-old suspect, who was not identified, killed Benedito Cardoso dos Santos, a 42-year-old farm worker who supports presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, police said. Da Silva, a former president, is the main challenger to Bolsonaro ahead of a first round of voting on Oct. 2.