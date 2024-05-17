Brazil is chosen to host soccer's 2027 Women's World Cup following a vote by FIFA's 211 members

The Brazilian bid team hugged and celebrated on the podium after the result was announced, and described it as a victory for women's soccer, for their country and for South America.

It was the first time that all of FIFA’s members associations had the opportunity to weigh in on the host of the women’s tournament. Previously, it was decided by the FIFA Council, the governing body’s decision-making committee.

There were 207 member associations eligible to vote in the electronic ballot.

Brazil was favored to win the contest, particularly after ranking higher in a FIFA evaluation report last week.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer