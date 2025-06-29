Brazil ex-leader Jair Bolsonaro rallies supporters in Sao Paulo to protest his Supreme Court trial

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has joined demonstrators in Sao Paulo to protest his ongoing Supreme Court trial
Supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro protest his Supreme Court trial, in which he is accused of involvement in a 2022 coup attempt, in Sao Paulo, Sunday, June, 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Ettore Chiereguini)

Supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro protest his Supreme Court trial, in which he is accused of involvement in a 2022 coup attempt, in Sao Paulo, Sunday, June, 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Ettore Chiereguini)
Nation & World
59 minutes ago
SAO PAULO (AP) — Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday attended a public demonstration in Sao Paulo to protest against his ongoing Supreme Court trial in the South American country.

A couple of thousand people gathered on Paulista Avenue, one of the city’s main locations, in a demonstration that Bolsonaro, before the event, called “an act for freedom, for justice.”

Bolsonaro and 33 allies are facing trial over an alleged plot to overturn the 2022 presidential election results and remain in power. They were charged with five counts related to the plan.

The former president has denied the allegations and claims that he's the target of political persecution. He could face up to 12 years in prison if convicted.

“Bolsonaro, come back!” protesters chanted, but the former president is barred from running for office until 2030. Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court ruled last year that he abused his political power and made baseless claims about the country’s electronic voting system.

A supporter of former President Jair Bolsonaro attends a protest against his Supreme Court trial, in which he is accused of involvement in a 2022 coup attempt, in Sao Paulo, Sunday, June, 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Ettore Chiereguini)

Supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro protest his Supreme Court trial, in which he is accused of involvement in a 2022 coup attempt, in front of an American and an Israeli flag, in Sao Paulo, Sunday, June, 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Ettore Chiereguini)

