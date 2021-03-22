Brazil economists call for tougher measures as cases ramp up

The signatories of the letter decried the "devastating” economic and social situation in Latin America's largest nation. They also attempted to debunk President Jair Bolsonaro's assertion that lockdowns and restrictions would inflict greater hardship on the population than the disease.

“This recession, as well as its harmful social consequences, was caused by the pandemic and will not be overcome until the pandemic is controlled through competent action from the federal government,” the letter read. “It is urgent that the different levels of government prepare to implement an emergency lockdown."