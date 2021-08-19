Brazil city district slipping into sea after river diverted

“Less land sediment and sand that stabilized the coast made it so the sea is eating away at the city,” said de Araújo, who is pursuing a doctorate analyzing river erosion and seeking to model what that will mean for its delta going forward. He estimates that the river has one-third of its original flow.

Deforestation of mangroves in recent decades also left Atafona more vulnerable, said de Araújo. The sea’s average position moves some five meters (16 feet) inland every year, according to the professor.

“Sometimes the water comes up to my knees. My biggest fear is that one day it will take my hut,” fisherwoman Vanesa Gomes Barreto, 35, said at the stall where she sells her catch. “There was a chapel here, a bakery. It was a very large city, of which only a piece remains. The sea swallowed everything, even my childhood.”

Specialists have evaluated possible solutions, such as construction of artificial barriers or depositing vast quantities of sand, but none appear effective enough to halt the ocean’s advance. Global sea level rise due to melting ice means destruction will continue, and at a faster rate, de Araújo said.

People often ask de Assis, who thought she would inherit a hotel, if her city's reversal of fortunes saddens her. She says she is grateful she was born in Atafona, but that humans need to respect nature.

“I feel nostalgic for the house where I spent summers,” she said, and pointed to the sea. “It’s at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.”

Silva de Sousa reported from Rio de Janeiro.

Caption The ruins of the Predio do Julinho hotel, that collapsed in 2008 due the encroaching sea, lay on the beachfront in Atafona, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. The hotel is among more than 500 other building that have fallen victim to the encroaching Atlantic Ocean, so far. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Caption The ruins of the Predio do Julinho hotel, that collapsed in 2008 due encroachment by the sea, lay on the beachfront in Atafona, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. The hotel is among more than 500 other building that have fallen victim to the encroaching Atlantic Ocean, so far. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Caption Julia Maria de Assis, daughter of the owner of the Predio do Julinho hotel, that collapsed in 2008 due to encroachment by the Atlantic Ocean, poses in front of the hotel's ruins on the beachfront in Atafona, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Decades ago, de Assis thought someday she would take over the hotel her father had begun building and that was to be the largest in Atafona, but ten years ago, the ocean's force finally tore down the building. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Caption The remains of a house destroyed by the sea stand on the beach in Atafona, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. As a result of human action, over the past half century the Atlantic Ocean has been slowly and relentlessly consuming Atafona, home to 36,000 people. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Caption The side of a home is buttressed by sand bags, to protect it from the rising sea in Atafona, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. As a result of human action, over the past half century the Atlantic Ocean has been slowly and relentlessly consuming Atafona, home to 36,000 people, and due to climate change, there is little hope for a solution. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Caption The phrase "Fear God. Adore the creator, for his judgment comes," is written in Portuguese on a wall of a collapsed building on the beach in Atafona, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. According to Pedro de Araujo, materials technology professor at the Fluminense Federal Institute, the flow of the Paraiba do Sul River, which originates in neighboring Sao Paulo state, and brings sediment and sand to Atafona where it empties into the Atlantic Ocean, was mostly diverted in the 1950′s to provide water to the growing capital, and weakened Atafona's natural barrier to the ocean. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Caption View of Atafona, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. According to Pedro de Araujo, materials technology professor at the Fluminense Federal Institute, deforestation of mangroves in recent decades have also left Atafona more vulnerable to the encroaching ocean, with the sea's average position moving some five meters (16 feet) inland every year. (AP Photo/Mario Lobao)

Caption A man and a boy walk past buildingn destroyed by the rising sea in Atafona, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. As a result of human action, over the past half century the Atlantic Ocean has been slowly and relentlessly consuming Atafona, home to 36,000 people. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Caption Professor of the Federal Fluminense Institute Pedro de Araujo, leans on a structure next to the Paraiba do Sul river, in Atafona, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. According de Araujo, the flow of the Paraiba do Sul River, which originates in neighboring Sao Paulo state, and brings sediment and sand to Atafona where it empties into the Atlantic Ocean, was mostly diverted in the 1950′s to provide water to the growing capital, and weakened Atafona's natural barrier to the ocean. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Caption A man walks on the beach in Atafona, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. As a result of human action, over the past half century the Atlantic Ocean has been slowly and relentlessly consuming Atafona, home to 36,000 people. Due to climate change, there is little hope for a solution. Instead, Atafona will slip into the sea. (AP Photo/Mario Lobao)

Caption Vanessa Nunes and her daughter stand at the door of her hut on the shore of the Paraiba do Sul river, in Atafona, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. "Sometimes the water moves up to my knees. My biggest fear is that one day it will take my hut" said the 35-year-old fisherwoman. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Caption Sand encroaches into the streets of Atafona, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. As a result of human action, over the past half century the Atlantic Ocean has been slowly and relentlessly consuming Atafona, home to 36,000 people. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)