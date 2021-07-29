Brazil begins mass vaccine study in poor Rio neighborhood

Those who choose to can also participate in Fiocruz’s study, for which the institute intends to recruit 2,000 families.

After her shot, Jennifer Cardoso Nunes, 27, signed a consent form and answered survey questions about her medical history, recent experience with anxiety, whether she works from home and the number of people with whom she lives. She shares her home with her grandmother and five aunts and uncles, all of whom will receive blood tests at the study’s 3-month and 6-month marks.

“I think it’s important we participate in this research precisely so they can monitor this pandemic,” said Cardoso.

Any positive COVID-19 tests in Mare over coming months will be genomically sequenced, which at present is scarcely done in Brazil. That will allow for observation of worrisome variants, like the highly contagious delta strain that has begun circulating in Rio and other Brazilian cities after ravaging majority unvaccinated populations in other nations.

Evaluating the vaccine's effectiveness against new variants like delta is one of the study’s focuses, said Bozza.

“The intensification of vaccination is necessary to control the spread of the new variant,” he added.

Less than half of Brazilians have received a first shot and less than one-fifth are fully vaccinated, according to Health Ministry data.

Brenda Ferreira da Silva, a law student who received her first shot, criticized Brazil’s “vaccine sommeliers” -- a moniker for those who refuse AstraZeneca or Sinovac that comprise the vast majority of available vaccines and instead seek out Pfizer or Jannsen shots.

“If we keep trying to get X or Y vaccine, it delays the collective vaccination and herd immunity from having everyone vaccinated. So I think it’s very sad, and people need to stop with that,” said da Silva, 20. Based on Rio’s vaccination schedule, she wouldn’t have received her first shot until Aug. 16.

Fiocruz has already carried out a mass vaccination program with AstraZeneca on the Paqueta island in Rio's Guanabara Bay, as well as in Botucatu, a city in Sao Paulo state. Sao Paulo's state-run Butantan Institute conducted a mass vaccination study in another city of its interior, Serrana, using the Sinovac vaccine.

A woman prepares to get her shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19 on the first day of a three-day vaccination campaign for people over age 35 in the Complexo da Mare favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, July 29, 2021. Some recipients will be monitored to study the rate of protection the vaccines provide and the extent to which virus variants are circulating. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) Credit: Bruna Prado Credit: Bruna Prado

