springfield-news-sun logo
X

Brazil and Croatia go to penalties at World Cup at 1-1

Nation & World
Updated 11 minutes ago
The match between Brazil and Croatia in the quarterfinals of the World Cup has gone to a penalty shootout with the score 1-1

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — The match between Brazil and Croatia in the quarterfinals of the World Cup has gone to a penalty shootout with the score 1-1.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Pavel Golovkin

Credit: Pavel Golovkin

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Credit: Manu Fernandez

Credit: Manu Fernandez

Credit: Martin Meissner

Credit: Martin Meissner

Credit: Pavel Golovkin

Credit: Pavel Golovkin

Credit: Manu Fernandez

Credit: Manu Fernandez

Credit: Manu Fernandez

Credit: Manu Fernandez

In Other News
1
EXPLAINER: What Sinema's switch means for the Senate
2
US sanctions firms for rights abuses on Anti-Corruption Day
3
Minneapolis to buy gas station at site of Floyd's killing
4
Bulgarian parliament approves military aid to Ukraine
5
Wall Street drifts as US inflation slows but remains hot
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top