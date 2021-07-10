Braves star Acuña out for season after tearing knee vs Miami

Tears welled in the 23-year-old’s eyes as he waited. When the cart pulled around to the nearby warning track, he had to be helped over and did not put any weight on his right leg.

“He’s in a lot of pain, I can tell you that. It’s a tough break for the team and for him,” manager Brian Snitker said after the game.

Acuña had been slated to start in the outfield for the NL All-Star team in Tuesday’s game, his third appearance. He is hitting .283 with 24 home runs and 52 RBIs for the three-time defending NL East champions, who are four games behind the first-place New York Mets.

Braves pitcher Max Fried gave up three straight hits after seeing Acuña get hurt.

“You never like to see one of your teammates come up injured after trying to make a great play,” Fried said. “It’s obviously very unfortunate, but you have to stay with the task at hand and finish the game.”

Chisholm at first thought Acuña was going to make the catch and didn’t realize the severity of the injury until after he crossed home plate.

“A guy like that, him getting injured, the baseball world is going to miss him if he’s out for a long time,” Chisholm said right after the game. “Hopefully he gets better.”

Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr., left, leaves the field on a medical cart after trying to make a catch on an inside-the-park home run hit by Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr. during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

