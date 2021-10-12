springfield-news-sun logo
Braves' Soler sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19

Atlanta Braves right fielder Jorge Soler celebrates their win against the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 2 of baseball's National League Divisional Series Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Atlanta Braves right fielder Jorge Soler celebrates their win against the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 2 of baseball's National League Divisional Series Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Credit: Aaron Gash

Nation & World
30 minutes ago
Braves right fielder Jorge Soler was pulled from the lineup for Game 4 of the NL Division Series against Milwaukee after testing positive for COVID-19

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves right fielder Jorge Soler was pulled from the lineup for Tuesday's Game 4 of the NL Division Series against Milwaukee after testing positive for COVID-19.

Outfielder Cristian Pache took Soler’s spot on the roster, Major League Baseball announced.

Soler was replaced at the top of the order by shortstop Dansby Swanson. Joc Pederson, slated to start in left field, shifted to right. Guillermo Heredia was inserted in center field batting eighth, and Adam Duvall switched from center to left.

Soler batted .091 with no homers and no RBIs through the first three games against Milwaukee. He hit a combined .223 with 27 homers and 70 RBIs with Kansas City and Atlanta during the regular season.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

