Braves place LHP Fried, OF Pache on 10-day injured list

He was dreadful in the 14-8 loss to the Marlins, allowing nine hits, eight runs (seven earned) and two homers in four innings. In his previous start, he lasted only two innings against the Nationals while surrendering five runs.

Manager Brian Snitker hopes his ace will miss only one start.

“With a hamstring, you just never know,” Snitker said. “It's just a mild strain. I think we’ll know more in a couple of days. It's always a concern with those things. They're so unpredictable.”

Davidson will provide depth in the bullpen until the Braves sort out who will fill Fried's next turn in the rotation. It would likely be either Bryse Wilson or Kyle Wright.

Pache, who earned the starting center field job in spring training, is also off to a rough start, with a .133 average through 11 games.

Heredia can play all three outfield positions but will likely get most of his time in center field, sharing time with Ender Inciarte.

Snitker said Heredia, a right-handed hitter, will likely get his first start Thursday when the Braves are set to face Marlins left-hander Trevor Rogers.

The Braves didn't want to take any chances with Pache, one of their top prospects.

“We want to make sure he gets healthy,” Snitker said “It's not something we want to linger.”

