Braves' Morton hit in elbow by liner, exits NLDS Game 4

Last year, Morton sustained a broken leg after being hit by a comebacker in Game 1 of the World Series against Houston.

Facing the Phillies, Morton was hit by Alec Bohm's single traveling 71.9 mph to lead off the second. After being checked, Morton allowed a single to Jean Segura and hung a curveball that Brandon Marsh hit for a three-run homer. Morton allowed four hits, walked one and struck out three in two innings.