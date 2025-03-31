Braves' Jurickson Profar gets an 80-game ban for performance-enhancing drug use

NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar has been suspended for 80 games without pay for performance-enhancing drug use.
Major League Baseball announced Monday that Profar tested positive for Chorionic Gonadotrophin (hCG) in violation of the league’s joint drug prevention and treatment program.
The suspension of Profar is effective immediately. He will be eligible to return June 29, barring any postponements.
