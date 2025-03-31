Braves' Jurickson Profar gets an 80-game ban for performance-enhancing drug use

Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar has been suspended for 80 games without pay for performance-enhancing drug use
Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies hits into a force out during the first inning of an opening-day baseball game against the San Diego Padres Thursday, March 27, 2025, in San Diego. Atlanta Braves' Jurickson Profar scored from third base on the play. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Nation & World
22 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar has been suspended for 80 games without pay for performance-enhancing drug use.

Major League Baseball announced Monday that Profar tested positive for Chorionic Gonadotrophin (hCG) in violation of the league’s joint drug prevention and treatment program.

The suspension of Profar is effective immediately. He will be eligible to return June 29, barring any postponements.

