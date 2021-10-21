Braves get Soler back for NLCS after positive COVID-19 test

The Braves led the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1 and had a chance to advance to the World Series for the first time since 1999 with a victory at Dodger Stadium. Soler hit a combined .223 with 27 homers and 70 RBIs with Kansas City and the Braves during the regular season.

“That’s a great weapon off the bench,” manager Brian Snitker said. “He's been working out on his own, so I think he's good to go.”