Braves beat Mariners, alone in 1st for first time all year

Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II gestures as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

10 minutes ago
Dansby Swanson hit one of Atlanta’s four home runs and the World Series champion Braves took sole possession of first place for the first time all season with a 6-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night

SEATTLE (AP) — Dansby Swanson hit one of Atlanta's four home runs and the World Series champion Braves took sole possession of first place for the first time all season with a 6-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.

Robbie Grossman, Travis d'Arnaud and rookie Michael Harris II also went deep for the streaking Braves, who won their eighth straight and finally jumped a half-game ahead of the Mets in the NL East after chasing them for five months. New York lost 6-3 at Miami earlier in the night.

Atlanta was seven games back on Aug. 8 and 10 1/2 behind on June 1. The only previous day this season the Mets did not hold at least a share of the division lead was April 11.

Carlos Santana homered twice for the Mariners, and J.P. Crawford also connected.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Atlanta Braves closing pitcher Kenley Jansen throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

Atlanta Braves, including closer Kenley Jansen, left, celebrate a win in a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Seattle. The Braves won 6-4. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh returns to the dugout after striking out against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton throws during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

Seattle Mariners' Carlos Santana hits a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Matthew Festa throws to an Atlanta Braves batter during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

