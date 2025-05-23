Braves activate Ronald Acuña Jr. from injured list almost 1 year after ACL injury to left knee

Braves manager Brian Snitker announced after Thursday night's 8-7 loss at Washington that Acuña would make his season debut on Friday night.

Acuña, the 2023 NL MVP, hurt his left knee last May 26 and had surgery on June 6. He played six games in the minors on a rehab assignment, going 6 for 15 with two home runs. He was scratched before Thursday night's game for Triple-A Gwinnett as the team made plans for him to join the Atlanta roster.

Acuña played in only 49 games last season, batting .250 with four homers, 15 RBIs, 16 stolen bases and a .716 OPS.

He was a unanimous winner of the NL MVP award in 2023 when he hit .336 with 41 home runs, 106 RBIs and a league-leading 1.012 OPS. Acuña also stole 73 bases that year to become the only player with 40 homers and 70 steals in one season.

Arcia, 30, was a 2023 NL All-Star when he hit .264 with 17 homers and 65 RBIs. Arcia lost his starting job due to an inability to compensate at the plate while suffering a defensive decline. He hit only .194 in 31 at-bats this season.

Nick Allen has taken over as the starting shortstop.

