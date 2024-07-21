Braves 2B Ozzie Albies expected to miss about 8 weeks with broken wrist

Albies crouched in pain on the field and held his left wrist. He was replaced at second base by Atlanta teammate Zack Short.

Following their 6-2 defeat, the Braves announced X-rays revealed a left wrist fracture and Albies is expected to be sidelined for approximately eight weeks.

The three-time All-Star is hitting .255 with eight home runs and 46 RBIs, almost exclusively from the No. 2 spot in the batting order.

It's another major blow to Atlanta's lineup, after reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. went down with a season-ending knee injury in May.

Earlier in the day, the Braves put All-Star pitcher Max Fried on the 15-day injured list with forearm neuritis, a nerve inflammation, in a move retroactive to Thursday.

Seeking their seventh straight NL East title, the Braves trail first-place Philadelphia by 8 1/2 games but hold the league's top wild card.

