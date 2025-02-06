Brandon Ingram is going to the Raptors, Bruce Brown and Kelly Olynyk to the Pelicans, AP source says

Ingram has been sidelined since early December due to an ankle injury. He's averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists over 18 games this season.

It's been one trade after another for Brown since he signed a multiyear deal with Indiana after helping the Denver Nuggets to an NBA title in 2023. Brown was dealt to the Raptors last January and now to the Pelicans.

Brown has been limited to 17 games this season after undergoing a procedure on his knee in September. He's averaging 8.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Olynyk has dealt with injuries this season, too, playing in 23 games. He's averaging 7.0 points and 3.6 rebounds.

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds contributed to this report.

