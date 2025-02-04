Brandon Graham says he's 'excited' to make return from triceps injury in the Super Bowl

Graham later clarified that he needs to make it through this week of practice without any setbacks before a final decision is made but the Eagles' defensive hero from Super Bowl 52 appears ready for an improbable comeback.

The 36-year-old Graham was thought to be done for the season after he tore his triceps in a Nov. 24 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Graham was placed on injured reserve two days later, seemingly ending what he had called the final season of his career.

“When I got hurt, I saw it as a possibility,” he said. “I talked to people and they said it was a possibility. I rehabbed as hard as I could ... So when the time came they would give me the chance.”

That chance could come Sunday against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Graham was on the losing side of the Super Bowl two years ago against Kansas City when he made little impact during his 18 defensive snaps on a slick field that made rushing the passer difficult for everyone.

The situation was very different five years earlier against New England when Graham's strip-sack against Tom Brady late in the fourth quarter thwarted a comeback attempt by the Patriots and helped deliver Philadelphia its first Super Bowl title.

That was the crowning moment in a 15-year career in which Graham set an Eagles record with 215 games played in the regular season and playoffs and his 82 total sacks rank third for the franchise.

Graham is one of two position players and four players overall left from the Eagles’ Super Bowl championship team in the 2017 season.

Graham's return would provide an emotional boost but he hopes to deliver more than that. He had 3 1/2 sacks in his 11 games before getting hurt.

“If they didn’t feel like I could bring something, they wouldn’t waste their time activating me," he said.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Credit: AP Credit: AP