Brandon Graham is returning to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 15th season

The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with veteran defensive end Brandon Graham, meaning the defensive end will be back for a franchise-record 15th season

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
49 minutes ago
X

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms on a one-year contract with veteran Brandon Graham, the club announced Saturday, meaning the defensive end will be back for a franchise-record 15th season.

Graham has 73 sacks in a record 195 career games with the Eagles, including three sacks last season. The 35-year-old is a popular player in the locker room and in the Philadelphia community.

Graham helped clinch the franchise's only Super Bowl with a late strip sack of Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII, a 41-33 Eagles' win over the Patriots on Feb. 4, 2018.

Philadelphia drafted Graham No. 13 overall in the 2010 draft out of Michigan. He missed most of the 2022 season with a torn Achilles tendon but came back to post a career-high 11 sacks.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

In Other News
1
Caitlin Clark sets NCAA record for 3s in a season as No. 4 Iowa beats...
2
A family-run workshop keeps the legacy of the Mexican fireworks alive...
3
Biden signs a package of spending bills passed by Congress just hours...
4
Gunmen kidnap 15 children in yet another school abduction in northern...
5
El Salvador extends anti-gang emergency decree for 24th time. It's now...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top